Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 509.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the third quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the third quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 8.7% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 14,863.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July Stock Performance

DJUL opened at $38.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

