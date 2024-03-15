Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $800,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after acquiring an additional 966,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $234,116,000 after purchasing an additional 556,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $243.73 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.75. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.75.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

