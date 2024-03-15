Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $600,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $67.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

