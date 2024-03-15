Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $577,000 Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 105.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1703 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

