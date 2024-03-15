Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.41.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.