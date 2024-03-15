Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 242.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $116.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $117.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

