Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Blackstone stock opened at $124.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

