Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.17% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Stellus Capital Investment Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

