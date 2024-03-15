Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCMFree Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.17% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 53,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.37%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCM

Stellus Capital Investment Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

