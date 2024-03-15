Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 18,680 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GJUL opened at $33.53 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47.

