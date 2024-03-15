Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 15,097 Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Free Report) by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 7.85% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTJL. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $8,770,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 3.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of QTJL opened at $29.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

