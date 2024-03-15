Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Crown Castle by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,682,000 after buying an additional 1,818,910 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.33. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

