Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $253.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.12. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.68.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

