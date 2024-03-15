Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 1,114 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after buying an additional 148,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,069,000 after purchasing an additional 352,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after purchasing an additional 163,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,141,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,206,000 after acquiring an additional 880,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Insider Activity at Asana

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $133,418.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 763,993 shares in the company, valued at $14,554,066.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $557,807 in the last three months. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Asana Trading Down 0.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ASAN opened at $16.23 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASAN

Asana Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.