StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in The Dixie Group during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.