Stock Traders Buy High Volume of NextNav Call Options (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 16,271 call options on the company. This is an increase of 688% compared to the average daily volume of 2,064 call options.
In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $579,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,091,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextNav news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,091,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 655,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,851.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,121 shares of company stock valued at $104,859 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NextNav by 173.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in NextNav in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NextNav by 189.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.
