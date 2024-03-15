Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, March 27th

Shares of Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Free Report) are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.

Sompo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMPNY opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.50. Sompo has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

