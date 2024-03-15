SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 7,636,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 5,875,850 shares.The stock last traded at $23.70 and had previously closed at $27.94.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $688,077.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,720,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $688,077.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,720,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $911,667.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 930,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,639,222. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 143.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

