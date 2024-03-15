Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,506,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.78% of Rockwell Automation worth $3,861,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,116,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK stock opened at $280.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $55,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

