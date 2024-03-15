RanMarine Technology B.V. Plans $8 Million IPO for March 19th (RAN)

RanMarine Technology B.V. (RAN) plans to raise $8 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, March 19th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,400,000 shares at a price of $5.50 per share.

In the last year, RanMarine Technology B.V. generated $610,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $5.8 million. RanMarine Technology B.V. has a market cap of $60.6 million.

WallachBeth Capital LLC and Craft Capital acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

RanMarine Technology B.V. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are an early-stage cleantech company that designs, manufactures and sells autonomous surface vessels, or ASVs, also known as aquatic drones.Â As a technology company, our specific market focus is providing robotic vessels to harvest harmful plastic pollutants, algae/biomass and oils from water while collecting critical water quality data. (Incorporated in The Netherlands) Our mission is to empower people, companies and governments across the planet with the ability to restore the marine environment to its natural state via autonomous electric vessels. Our data-driven autonomous technology and our patent protected devices create this opportunity by cleaning and monitoring our communal waters with zero emissions.Â Â Our aquatic drones (ASVs)Â clean the surfaces of waterways, canal systems, lakes, ponds, rivers, marinas and ports. While working, our ASVs capture real-time quality data to help our customers make informed decisions about the quality of the water they operate in. We focus on what we call â€śat sourceâ€ť pollution â€“ our belief is that if RanMarine focuses on where the majority of the floating pollution is coming from, then we will reduce the pollution that ends up in the oceans. Much like vacuuming continuously to clean a home of dust before it builds up, RanMarine wants to efficiently and continuously â€śvacuumâ€ť waterways, so there is minimal build-up of waste and pollution using automated technology. Our aquatic drones are designed to be used manually via an onshore operator or autonomously with online control and access. We have one aquatic drone product, the WasteShark, which was introduced in 2017. Our product plan includes three more aquatic drones – the MegaShark in the fourth quarter of 2023 as well as the TenderShark and the OilShark in 2024.Â Our docking and transport products include the SharkSlider and SharkCage, as well as the SharkRamp for launch in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the SharkPod in 2024. Our aquatic drones are available for lease or purchase.Â We market ourÂ aquatic drones to companies such as hotels and marinas, and government bodies such as cities and port authorities.Â Our customers include Walt Disney, Universal, Hudson River Park, Babcock Marine Naval Bases UK, the Port of Houston, Rotterdam Municipality, Waterways Ireland Dublin and Isle Utilities Pty Ltd (Asia-Pacific).Â *Note: Net loss and revenue figures are in U.S. dollars (converted from euros) for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2023. (Note: RanMarine Technology B.V. changed its IPO’s structure to a unit offering of ADS (American Depositary Shares) and warrants in an F-1/A filing dated Dec. 21, 2023, and named a pair of joint book-runners – WallachBeth Capital and Craft Capital – to replace the original sole book-runner, Aegis Capital Corp. The unit IPO’s terms are: 1.44 million units (1,435,000 units) – each consisting of one ADS, one tradeable warrant and one non-tradeable warrant – at a proposed IPO price of $5.50 per unit – to raise $7.89 million. The proposed stock symbol is “RAN” and the tradeable warrant’s proposed symbol is “RANW,” the prospectus says. This is a NASDAQ listing. Each ADS represents one ordinary share. Background: The initial filing for a stock-only IPO consisting of American Depositary Shares (ADS) – beginning with the F-1 on July 11, 2023 – did not disclose the terms – neither the number of ADS nor the proposed price range.) (Note: RanMarine Technology B.V. filed its F-1 on July 11, 2023, to offer American Depositary Shares (ADS), without disclosing its IPO terms. The company submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Dec. 1, 2022.) “.

RanMarine Technology B.V. was founded in 2016 and has 30 employees. The company is located at GalileĂŻstraat 15, 3029AL Rotterdam, The Netherlands Telephone: +31 6 16952175The Netherlands and can be reached via phone at +31 6 16952175 or on the web at https://www.ranmarine.io/.

