Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $61,000 Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 131.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in PACCAR by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,518,000 after acquiring an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $1,501,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PACCAR by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,921,000 after acquiring an additional 328,347 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $115.21 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $116.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

