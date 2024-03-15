Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 131.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 343,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 64,723 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,878,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,690,000 after acquiring an additional 52,041 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,342,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $115.21 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $116.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

