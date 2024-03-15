Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Buys 206 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $207.74 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.39.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,065.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,580 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.