Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,291 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $20,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $139.43 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $141.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

