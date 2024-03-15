Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 29,492 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,492 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $34,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after acquiring an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FI opened at $149.94 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.06. The company has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

