Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,140 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Exelon worth $23,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Exelon Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.