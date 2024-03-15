Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 25,508 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,074,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $34,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

