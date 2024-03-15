Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $20.58 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $260.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.88. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

