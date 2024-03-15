Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 829,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 71,655 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in General Motors were worth $27,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $41.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.