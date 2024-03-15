Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $28,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,898,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,474,000 after buying an additional 213,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,975,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,861,000 after purchasing an additional 149,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,001,000 after buying an additional 1,843,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $324.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $328.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.22.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

