Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 146,436 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 84.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,436 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sempra were worth $21,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in Sempra by 29.9% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 34,348 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 93.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 114.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90,701 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Down 0.8 %

Sempra stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sempra news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

