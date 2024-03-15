Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,137,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Prudential Financial worth $3,524,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 585,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $111.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.85. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

