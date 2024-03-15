Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 51.50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 50.90 ($0.65). Approximately 313,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 151,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.70 ($0.65).

Old Mutual Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 848.33 and a beta of 0.99.

About Old Mutual

(Get Free Report)

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.