Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $565.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Netflix stock opened at $613.01 on Friday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $624.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

