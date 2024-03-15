Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.37.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,241,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,667,000 after acquiring an additional 41,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73. The company has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.