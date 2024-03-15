MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Shares Up 4.7%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.60. 488,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 505,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 10.39% of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

