Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,591 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Marvell Technology worth $28,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.18, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $6,838,240 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

