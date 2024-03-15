Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Magellan Aerospace traded as high as C$8.46 and last traded at C$8.40, with a volume of 20773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.11.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$496.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63, a P/E/G ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Magellan Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is -52.63%.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

