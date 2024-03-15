Lithium Americas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,441 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 117% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,044 call options.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.
NYSE LAC opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $12.38.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
