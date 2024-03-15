Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Linde Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNDXF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $251.68 and last traded at $251.68. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.40.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.68.
About Linde Aktiengesellschaft
Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.
