Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $76.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,065 shares of company stock worth $3,840,806. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

