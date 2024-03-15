iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 45,512.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

