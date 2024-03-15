iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

