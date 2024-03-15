iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Stake Boosted by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,133,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,468,000 after purchasing an additional 459,400 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $338,853,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,877,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,238,000 after purchasing an additional 278,812 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,669,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,123,000 after buying an additional 70,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,196,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,779,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $67.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $67.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
