iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after buying an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,853,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $67.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $67.85.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

