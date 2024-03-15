Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at about $515,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 29,961 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 110,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS:XBAP opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

