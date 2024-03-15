Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $4.10 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 396.6% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 43,228 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 50,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.81.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $285.90 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $292.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.