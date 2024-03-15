Headinvest LLC Purchases Shares of 350 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $97,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total value of $5,383,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $97,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,666 shares of company stock worth $30,351,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $284.06 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.75. The company has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

