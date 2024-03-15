Headinvest LLC Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 21,400.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $2,267,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in Albemarle by 91.1% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Albemarle by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.75.

Albemarle Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $119.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.12.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

