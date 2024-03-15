Headinvest LLC Invests $86,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 779,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,783,000 after acquiring an additional 96,512 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.5 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $99.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC Energy Group

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.