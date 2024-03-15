Headinvest LLC Acquires New Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $28.65 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

